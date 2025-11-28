NIA arrests PFI activist accused of RSS leader’s murder in Kerala

The arrested person, Shahul Hameed of Palakkad, is the 55th accused in the case, officials said.

Published: 28th November 2025 9:34 pm IST
National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Kochi: An absconding accused in the murder case of RSS leader K S Sreenivasan has been arrested by the NIA, sources said.

The arrested person, Shahul Hameed of Palakkad, is the 55th accused in the case, officials said.

Hameed was taken into custody upon his arrival from Oman at the New Delhi airport and was later shifted to Kochi, sources added.

He was produced in the National Investigation Agency court in Kochi on Friday and remanded to judicial custody until December 1.

Hameed is accused of being part of the conspiracy and of assisting the prime suspect in hiding following Sreenivasan’s murder in 2022.

NIA sources said a lookout circular had been issued against him after the national agency took over the investigation.

RSS leader Sreenivasan was killed at Melmuri Junction in Palakkad on April 16, 2022.

The NIA has alleged that the murder was part of a larger conspiracy involving communal violence by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Officials said there are a total of 71 accused persons in the case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th November 2025 9:34 pm IST

