NIA makes second arrest in NGO terror funding case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Khurram Parvez, the programme coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), and the chairperson of Philippines-based NGO Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD), in connection with an NGO terror funding case.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested a J&K-based journalist, Irfan Mehraj, from Srinagar connection with the same case.

“Investigation has revealed that Khurram Parvez was collecting funds under the garb of fighting for human rights from various international entities and channelising the same for funding terror activities in the Kashmir Valley. He, along with his associates, was also propagating secessionist agenda through his various NGOs.

Khurram Parvez has already been chargesheeted in another NIA case. He was formally arrested upon production in this case on Wednesday,” the NIA said.

The case relates to terror funding of proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Toiba(LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, by certain NGOs, trusts and societies based out of the Valley.

Investigation has revealed that Khurram Parvez and his associates raised funds to support individuals who were involved in stone pelting on security forces and also motivated others to extend similar support.

These trusts and societies, which have been under investigation, have utilised the funds raised by them to publish anti-national and incriminating materials to cause hatred and disaffection towards the Government of India.