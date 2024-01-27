Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar CM with BJP as ally on Sunday: Reports

Patna: Speculations are rife that Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time on Sunday with the support of his previous ally BJP. The BJP will get two Deputy CM posts for backing the JD-U chief, as was done after the 2020 Assembly elections, sources said.

However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) on Friday asserted that the party was “firmly with INDIA coalition” but wanted the Congress to do “introspection” with regard to alliance partners and sharing of seats.

The expected re-entry of Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar into the NDA could cause both good and bad feelings among many Bihar BJP leaders, including state unit chief Samrat Choudhary, Union minister Giriraj Singh, and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi, among others.

These leaders have time and again said that the door of the BJP for Nitish Kumar is closed for good.

Choudhary had even taken the oath to sport a turban until he removes Nitish Kumar from the post of Chief Minister.

After returning from Delhi on Friday, when asked as to what would happen to his turban promise, Samrat Choudhary said: “I will answer about the turban when the time comes. The deciding authority is our top leadership, and we are just party workers.”

Giriraj Singh, who also arrived from Delhi on Friday, said: “For me, the door for Nitish Kumar is closed. But I am just a party worker, and the party is more important than me.”

On the other hand, the expected re-entry of Nitish Kumar into the NDA will be ideal for leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi, who is believed to have close links with the Chief Minister.

When asked if the door of the BJP for Nitish Kumar is closed, Sushil Modi said: “The door cannot shut down permanently for anyone. It opens and closes according to the situation.”