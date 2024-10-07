Nizam VII’s granddaughter files Rs 121 crore Ooty land fraud case

Hyderabad: Princess Fatima Fouzia, the granddaughter of the Nizam VII of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, has filed a criminal case against three individuals for allegedly fabricating a land deal worth Rs 121 crore in Ooty, Tamil Nadu.

Princess Fouzia initially approached the police to register her complaint, but when no action was taken, she sought intervention from the court. The court directed the police to file a case, following which the Central Crime Station (CCS) registered charges under sections 318 (deceiving), 319 (cheating), 335 (forging false documents), and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused are identified as Milad Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali Khan, and Mir Meraj Ali Khan.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly obtained a fraudulent succession order by creating a fake General Power of Attorney (GPA). The document, purportedly signed by over 150 individuals, was falsely presented as genuine, while none of the alleged signatories had actually signed it.

The disputed land, located in Ooty, includes a significant share claimed by the complainant, which is valued at over Rs 121 crore.