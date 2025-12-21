‘No playground left’: GHMC apathy hits Golconda children

Hyderabad: Ratii Galli in Hyderabad’s Golconda is not filled with joyous children running around, but instead greets visitors with a large garbage dump, damaged equipment, and rusting metal.

Spread over half-an-acre of land and in the midst of a residential colony, parents have stopped sending their children to play, blaming the GHMC’s failure to clean and maintain it. “In the past, GHMC officials paid a visit to the park, but so far, no efforts have been taken to review this playground. Everyone talks about fitness, but no one is bothered to put to good use an existing facility,” Munawar Khan, a local, told Siasat.com.

Syed Muneer, another resident, said that due to the park’s deteriorating condition, they are forced to take their children to Deccan Park located at Seven Tombs Road, over a kilometre away. “If proper fencing is installed and the park is cleaned, we do not need to travel this far,” he said.