No progress in Rajasthan under Congress rule: Owaisi

Jaipur: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on Wednesday that Rajasthan did not witness any development during the Congress rule in the state.

Owaisi, who was in Jaipur for campaigning in support of his party candidates in the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly polls, said development is a big issue in this election.

“Our candidates are working hard. I am hopeful that we will perform well and win,” the member of Parliament from Hyderabad said.

Owaisi started his foot march from Char Darwaja in the walled city and interacted with locals. He also campaigned in Bhatta Basti and addressed a gathering at Ghat Gate.

He said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting polls in Rajasthan for the first time and expressed confidence in a good performance.

“I am hopeful that the results will be good,” he said.

The 200-member Rajasthan assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

The AIMIM has fielded 10 candidates in the desert state, including three in Jaipur.