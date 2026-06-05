Not interfering with Kukatpally land, HYDRAA tells Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday, June 4, informed the Telangana High Court that it is not interfering in the 13 acre land dispute in Kukatpally.

The agency said it has not violated any court order regarding survey numbers 1003 and 1006 and is seeking the closure of a contempt petition.

Earlier, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka had questioned HYDRAA over the alleged demolition of a compound wall, security rooms, and other infrastructure at the site, along with the disconnection of electricity and damage to machinery, despite status quo orders.

Also Read HYDRAA faces contempt ruling again, asked to restore Kukatpally land within 24 hrs

HYDRAA had maintained that the land formed part of a waterbody, a claim disputed by the petitioner.

High Court orders restoration of property

On May 29, the High Court ordered HYDRAA and other agencies to restore the property to its original condition by reconstructing the demolished structures.

The court had warned if the authorities failed to do so, the petitioners would be permitted to undertake the reconstruction and recover the costs from the agencies concerned.