Live: Manish Sisodia, Atishi join ‘Chalo Sansad’ march

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took out a ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on Monday, July 20, in protest against alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On the other hand, police sources have said that no one would be allowed to hold protests in the New Delhi district during the Parliament session.

11:45 am: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Atishi, arrived at Jantar Mantar on Monday to join the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

11:40 am: Following an appeal from a delegation of opposition legislators, civil society members, and eminent personalities, three All India Students’ Association (AISA) activists, Neha, Manish and Aameen, on Monday ended their 23-day indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

11:35 am: Security was intensified at the outer and border areas of Delhi in view of the CJP protest march to Parliament on Monday, with extensive vehicle checks at key entry points, police said.

11:15 am: Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of Central Delhi as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing protest march and clashes.

11:10 am: In the absence of activist Sonam Wangchuk, his wife Gitanjali Angmo joined the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

New Delhi: Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, arrives at Jantar Mantar ahead of Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest march, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and CJP’s proposed “Chalo Sansad” march on Monday, with heavy deployment of personnel visible at every nook and corner around Jantar Mantar, Parliament and other key locations. (PTI Photo)

Dr. Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, has a clear message for everyone participating in the march:



"Our priority today is peace, discipline, and purpose."



Let's keep the march peaceful, stay united, and remain focused on the real issue—education. It is not just… pic.twitter.com/l36ngbYQ4W — CJP Updates (@CJP_is_back) July 20, 2026

11:05 am: Thousands of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday morning despite heavy rain and unprecedented security arrangements across central Delhi, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) pressed ahead with its proposed “Sansad Chalo” march demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

11:00 am: Delhi Police used sticks and batons to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists marching from Mandi House Metro Station towards Jantar Mantar in an attempt to reach the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site.

CJP Parliament March: Delhi Police use lathi charge as CJP protesters march towards Parliament



Video Credit: @Benarasiyaa pic.twitter.com/NSEImKs0dV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 20, 2026

10:45 am: Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad arrived at the CJP protest stage at Jantar Mantar. Actor Prakash Raj also joined the protest.

10:40 am: Students gathered at several metro stations across Delhi to join the protest, but police stopped them from proceeding.

10:30 am: Students continued to arrive at Jantar Mantar in large numbers as the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march gathered momentum. The crowd kept growing steadily, with participants raising slogans of “Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution” during the protest.

छात्र काफी संख्या में जंतर मंतर पर पहुंच रहे है,

लगातार आना जारी है,



जय भीम जय संविधान। pic.twitter.com/aO7wdj8oT6 — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026

10:00 am: CJP said that heavy rains and massive security arrangements would not stop the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. Expressing confidence in the movement, CJP remarked, “Heavy rains and massive security, but nothing will stop the cockroaches today!”.

Heavy rains and massive security, but nothing will stop the cockroaches today! #chalosansad pic.twitter.com/xWEIYT7zjx — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 20, 2026