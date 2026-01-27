Now, QR wristbands for children travelling to Medaram Jathara at MGBS

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police, in association with Vodafone Idea, launched a stall at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) on Tuesday, January 27, to provide specialised identification wristbands for children travelling for the Sammakka–Saralamma Jathara scheduled to begin on Wednesday, January 28.

Each wristband features a unique QR code generated after collecting specific details, including the name of the concerned child, the name of their parents or guardian, contact numbers and their residential address.

Inaugurating the stall, Golconda Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) G Chandra Mohan said that if a child goes missing in the tribal festival, the wristband will help trace them by scanning the QR code.

“All parents and guardians travelling through the MGBS should secure a wristband for their children to ensure a safe and worry-free pilgrimage,” he said.

Jathara from Jan 28-31

The Sammakka–Saralamma Jathara, regarded as Asia’s largest and most unique tribal festival, is scheduled to be held in Medaram district from January 28 to 31.

More than 1.5 crore devotees from Telangana, as well as from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha, are expected to participate in the biennial fair.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma also referred to the tribal fair in his speech on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

He said that the state government has accorded utmost importance to the biennial Medaram Maha Jathara, sanctioning Rs 251 crore for permanent infrastructure while respecting tribal customs, in contrast to the temporary arrangements made in the past.

He added that over 2 crore devotees are expected to take part in the Jathara.