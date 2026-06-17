OIC warns against Israeli move stripping Hebron powers

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has warned against what it described as Israeli measures aimed at altering the political, historical and legal status of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, following a decision that removes municipal authority over key parts of the city.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 16, the OIC General Secretariat expressed concern over a move announced by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that strips Hebron Municipality of its powers over the Ibrahimi Mosque, the Old City and surrounding areas. The organisation also criticised efforts affecting the Hebron Agreement, saying such measures threaten the status of Hebron and its holy sites.

The OIC reiterated that Israel, as an occupying power, has no sovereignty over Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including Hebron and its religious, historical and cultural landmarks. It called on the international community to protect the Ibrahimi Mosque, Hebron’s Old City and other heritage sites recognised by UNESCO.

Palestinian Authority rejects move

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the decision, describing it as an attempt to change the legal, historical and political status quo of Hebron.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry denounced the withdrawal of Hebron Municipality’s authority over parts of the city, including the Ibrahimi Mosque, which is listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in Danger.

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The ministry said Israel has no sovereignty over Hebron or any other Palestinian city and stressed that Palestinian ties to the city are rooted in historical and legal rights recognised by international law and United Nations resolutions. It added that the Palestinian presence in Hebron extends back thousands of years and predates modern agreements, including the Hebron Protocol signed in 1997.

It further argued that Israel’s withdrawal from signed agreements does not create new rights or alter Palestinian claims to their land, resources and sovereignty. The ministry warned that continued measures affecting Palestinian rights could fuel instability and further complicate efforts to achieve peace.

The statement also called on the international community, legal institutions and the United States administration to press Israel to reverse the measures and support efforts towards a two-state solution.

الخارجية: المساس بمدينة الخليل، والحرم الابراهيمي تصعيد خطير يوجب المساءلة



ترفض وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين لدولة فلسطين، المساس بالوضع القانوني والتاريخي والسياسي القائم لمدينة الخليل، وتدين ما قام به الوزير المتطرف في سلطة الاحتلال سموترش بإلغاء وسحب صلاحيات بلدية الخليل على… pic.twitter.com/3caABYlrVU — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) June 16, 2026

Israel transfers planning powers

The criticism follows Smotrich’s announcement that planning and construction powers relating to the Ibrahimi Mosque and a nearby Jewish settlement in Hebron had been transferred from the Palestinian Authority to Israeli authorities.

Under the 1997 Hebron Agreement, Palestinians retained planning and construction authority across the city, including areas surrounding the Ibrahimi Mosque, known to Jews as the Tomb of the Patriarchs.

Smotrich said he approved the transfer on Monday, describing it as a “historic step” that would strengthen Israeli control in the West Bank. The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the move as a violation of Hebron’s political and legal status and international law.

The decision was reportedly approved by Israel’s security cabinet in February as part of broader measures affecting settlement administration and land ownership in the occupied territory.

Longstanding dispute

Hebron is one of the most sensitive cities in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and is home to the Ibrahimi Mosque, a site revered by both Muslims and Jews. The city has witnessed repeated tensions and violence over decades.

Most countries and United Nations bodies consider Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank illegal under international law, a position Israel disputes, citing historical, religious and security considerations.

The latest dispute has renewed concerns over the future of Hebron’s historic sites and the impact of settlement policies on regional stability and prospects for a negotiated peace settlement.