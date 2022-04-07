Oman exempts fine for late renewal of expat residency permits

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced that establishments and individuals in Oman have been exempted from fines related to late renewal of expatriate residence permits, effective from Wednesday, April 6.

The exemption without fines will be valid only till September 1, 2022.

The decision was taken in line with the directives issued by Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the ruler of Oman.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said, “In implementation of His Majesty’s Royal directives, establishments and individuals will be exempted from paying fines pertaining to the delayed renewal of residence and resident cards effective from tomorrow Wednesday 6 April, 2022, provided that the current situation is rectified before 1 September 2022.”

In March, the Sultan had directed the authorities to reduce the fees for issuing and renewing work permits for the recruitment of expat workforce in the country, starting from June 1, 2022.

The visa fee payable by expatriates has been reduced drastically by more than 85 per cent.