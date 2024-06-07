Once valued at USD 22 billion, Byju’s is now worth ‘zero’

The embattled edtech firm is struggling to pay employee salaries amid mounting legal battles.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 7th June 2024 1:44 pm IST
Once valued at USD 22 billion, Byju’s is now worth 'zero'

New Delhi: In what could be a shocker to many, edtech firm Byju’s, which was once valued at $22 billion, is now worth zero, according to a research note by financial firm HSBC.

HSBC has assigned zero value to investment company Prosus’ nearly 10 per cent stake (or about $500 million) in Byju’s.

“We assign zero value to Byju’s stake amid multiple legal cases and funding crunch,” according to the HSBC note.

MS Education Academy

“Previously, we valued around 10 per cent stake in Byju’s by applying an 80 per cent discount to the latest publicly disclosed valuation,” the note added.

Also Read
Nvidia surpasses Apple with USD 3 trillion market cap

The embattled edtech firm is struggling to pay employee salaries amid mounting legal battles.

“Byju’s is facing multiple headwinds. We and other shareholders are working everyday to improve the situation. We are in close discussions with the company every day,” a senior Prosus executive was quoted as saying in reports late last year.

In fact, Byju’s was preparing to go public in early 2022 through an SPAC deal that would have valued the company at up to $40 billion.

In January this year, US-based investment firm BlackRock cut the value of its holding in Byju’s to a mere $1 billion from $22 billion in early 2022.

BlackRock owns less than 1 per cent of Byju’s.

Earlier this week, a group of lenders petitioned against the new entities tied to Byju’s US subsidiary into bankruptcy in a US court, alleging that these entities are not paying their debts.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 7th June 2024 1:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button