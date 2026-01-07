ONGC teams clearing debris at blowout site in Andhra

Mori: Specialised ONGC teams from Delhi and Mumbai are on-site in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, to contain a massive gas well blowout, burning since January 5.

Crews are clearing the debris around the site to gain a clear line of sight of the well, said an official on Wednesday.

A massive fire reaching heights of 20 metres and a width of 25 metres, erupted on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages, following a gas leak at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)-owned well.

The fire at Mori-5 well has forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

Officials said the intensity of the blaze has been reduced now.

A blowout is the uncontrolled release of crude oil or natural gas from an oil well or a gas well, following the failure of pressure control systems.

Konaseema district joint collector T Nisanthi said the Maharatna public sector company will chalk out a plan of action once its firefighters get a clear line of sight of the gas well and decide whether to cap it or call for Wild Well Control expertise.

“They have teams from Mumbai and Delhi. Once they remove the debris (and) once they get the clear line of sight, they will chalk out a plan of action and then how to go about it, whether they have to cap the well or not, whether they have to call the Wild Well Control or not,” Nisanthi told PTI.

Wild Well Control is a US-headquartered company, which offers well control, emergency response, pressure control, relief well planning and other services to the oil and gas industry.

It offers services in safely preventing and resolving all types of well control events.

Meanwhile, the joint collector said over 450 evacuees, from Mori and Irusumanda villages, may now choose to remain in the relief centres or return to their residences.