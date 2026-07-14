Only 45 pc Bengaluru property owners pay tax, says minister

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has ruled out any immediate increase in property tax in Bengaluru, with Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announcing a technology-driven drive to identify thousands of property owners who are allegedly evading taxes.

Addressing reporters after reviewing civic administration with Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials on Tuesday, July 14, the minister said Bengaluru has approximately 36 lakh properties, but only about 16 lakh owners currently pay property tax. The remaining properties will be surveyed using drones, GPS mapping and other digital tools to detect tax evasion.

He emphasised that the government’s priority is to widen the tax base rather than raise tax rates. According to the minister, if all eligible property owners pay taxes, civic bodies will have adequate resources for infrastructure development and public services without increasing the burden on honest taxpayers.

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Krishna Byre Gowda appealed to residents to pay their taxes voluntarily, saying compliance by every property owner would help improve Bengaluru’s civic amenities and financial stability.

The minister also announced strict action against owners of neglected vacant sites. Property owners have been directed to clean and maintain their vacant plots by August 15. If they fail to do so, the Greater Bengaluru Authority will clean the sites, recover the expenditure from the owners and initiate penalty proceedings as per the rules.