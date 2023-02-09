Operation Dost: Indian Army’s field hospital starts functioning in quake-ravaged Turkiye

New Delhi: A field hospital set up by the Indian Army in Hatay province of quake-ravaged Turkiye has become operational with surgical and emergency wards to provide succour to the affected people days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake and several powerful aftershocks hit that country.

The quake-hit Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killing over 17,000 people and flattening several buildings. India has launched ‘Operation Dost’ to extend assistance to both the countries.

On Tuesday, India had sent to Turkiye relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to support the country’s rescue efforts.

On Wednesday, India had despatched relief materials in another aircraft to Turkiye.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday took to Twitter to provide update on the relief work done by India in Turkiye.

“The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, T rkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. @adgpi team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people. #OperationDost,” Jaishankar tweeted and shared pictures of the field hospital.

Jaishankar had earlier shared photos of teams from India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) commencing search operation in Turkiye’s Gaziantep.

The MEA said India has been able to send more than 250 personnel, specialised equipment and other relief material amounting to more than 135 tonnes to Turkiye on five C-17 IAF aircraft.

These include three self sustained teams of the NDRF numbering more than 150 specially trained personnel, along with dog squads, specialised equipment, vehicles and other supplies.

“Their equipment allows for detection, location, access and rescue of people trapped under collapsed structures,” the MEA said.

In addition, personnel and equipment have been sent to set up a 30-bed self-sustained field hospital of the Indian Army.

This includes a team of 99 specially-trained personnel with essential medicines, advanced equipment, vehicles, and ambulances.

The MEA said the hospital will provide for a fully functional operation theatre, and facilities such as X-ray, and ventilators among others.

The Indian Army on Thursday also tweeted a picture of a woman hugging an Indian Army personnel on duty at the field hospital: “#OperationDost We Care. #IndianArmy #Turkiye”.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in a tweet on Wednesday, had said: “#OperationDost in full swing! The @adgpi Field Hospital being set up at Iskenderun, Hatay province in T rkiye. Once functional, it will be a 30-bedded fully-equipped medical facility with Operation Theatre, X-ray machines, ventilators, etc.”.

India decided to immediately dispatch search and rescue teams of the NDRF, medical teams and relief material to Turkiye following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country on Monday.

India also sent relief materials on board a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Syria on Tuesday.

Asked about sending aid to Syria when the country has been under US sanctions, Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma had said that India is following the G20 mantra of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

“Sanctions don’t cover such humanitarian assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Syrian Embassy in India issued an appeal seeking help.

“Syria has been struck by a massive earthquake with 7.7 magnitude on Richter scale, which led to hundreds of death and thousands of injuries. Many buildings collapsed and people are still trapped under the debris. The Syrian government mobilised all its forces to meet the challenges and reach to the affected victims, providing them with shelter and essential supplies,” it said in its appeal issued in a statement.

“We are appealing to our Indian friends from all strata of society to come forward and help,” it said.