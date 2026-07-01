Organs missing in Indian seafarer’s body who died in Venezuela

New Delhi: The family of an Indian seafarer, who allegedly died of a cardiac arrest in Venezuela in May, has claimed that several of his internal organs, including the brain, heart and lungs, were missing when his body was repatriated to India, prompting the Federation of Seafarers’ Unions of India (FSUI) to demand a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The allegations surfaced after a re-autopsy was conducted in India on the body of 33-year-old Rakesh Chauhan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, whose remains were brought back from the South American country nearly a month after his death.

According to the family, the re-autopsy revealed that several vital organs were absent from the body, raising serious questions about the circumstances of his death and the handling of his remains by the authorities in Venezuela.

The Federation of Seafarers’ Unions of India (FSUI), in a post on X, said Chauhan’s body was sent to his hometown without any autopsy report or official documentation from the Venezuelan authorities explaining the cause of death.

“Family demanded a re-autopsy. The official Post-Mortem Report conducted in India reveals a horrifying truth: NOT A SINGLE ORGAN was found in the body. Brain — Missing, Heart — Missing, Both Lungs — Missing, Liver, Kidneys, Spleen, Pancreas, Stomach, Intestines — ALL Missing, Thyroid, Hyoid, Larynx and Trachea — Missing,” the organisation said.

⚠️ SHOCKING CASE — Indian Seafarer #RakeshChauhan reported dead in #Venezuela.

Mortal remains sent back to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh without any autopsy report or details from Venezuelan authorities.

Family demanded re-autopsy. The official Post-Mortem Report conducted in… pic.twitter.com/4dGSZtPEfp — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) June 30, 2026

Body showed prior stitching

“Body showed extensive prior stitching (22 stitches neck to pubic symphysis + 21 stitches ear to ear). No antemortem injuries noted. Body kept in deep freeze for nearly a month. Cause of death: Could not be determined (all organs absent),” it further stated.

The federation said the condition in which the body was returned raises serious concerns about transparency, the treatment of Indian seafarers working abroad and the accountability of foreign authorities.

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“This is unacceptable. Seafarers are becoming scapegoats. We demand a full investigation and accountability from Venezuelan authorities, immediate intervention by the Indian Embassy in Venezuela, complete autopsy report, circumstances of death, and justice + compensation for the family,” the FSUI said.

Body repatriated nearly a month after death

According to the family, Chauhan had travelled to Venezuela in November 2025 as a crew member aboard a merchant navy vessel.

They said the shipping company informed them about his death and assured them that his body would be repatriated within 60 days.

Family members alleged that company officials had initially informed them over the phone that Chauhan had suffered injuries after falling on board the vessel and was undergoing treatment.

The following morning, they were allegedly told there was a 95 per cent chance that he would not survive. By the same evening, the company informed them that he had died. When the family sought clarification, the company allegedly stated that he had succumbed to the serious injuries sustained in the fall.

The family further claimed that although the company had assured them the body would reach India within a week, Chauhan’s remains were handed over to them only on June 4, nearly a month after his death.

According to an NDTV report, a team of doctors in Deoria initially examined the body in the presence of police personnel but declined to conduct a post-mortem, stating that it appeared an autopsy had already been performed and that a fresh examination required an official order.

Re-autopsy’s results

A re-autopsy was subsequently conducted after directions from the District Magistrate, during which doctors reportedly found that all of Chauhan’s internal organs were missing.

The post-mortem report prepared by doctors in Deoria noted: “Both eyes and mouth close, incision and stitched present from (Chauhan’s) neck to pubic symphysis (22 stitches present), length 60 cm present, incision and stitched present from left ear to right ear in occipital region (21 stitches present), length 20 cm, body blue in colour peeling off in some part of body, body kept in deep freezes from 07-05-2026 to 05-06-2026.”

The report further stated, “Cranium and spinal cord (Brain must be exposed in every case. Spinal cord need not be examined except in case of injury to vertebral column/Spinal cord).”

According to the findings, Chauhan’s meninges and blood vessels were missing. The report also noted the absence of the brain, thyroid, hyoid bone, larynx, trachea, pleural cavity, heart, both lungs, pericardium, coronary arteries, major blood vessels, stomach, intestines, gallbladder, spleen, and kidneys.

Medical experts note that certain organs, including the heart, kidneys, and gall bladder, may be removed during an autopsy for forensic examination.

However, the controversy has intensified because neither the Venezuelan authorities nor the shipping company has provided the family with any official autopsy report or a detailed explanation regarding the exact cause and circumstances of Chauhan’s death.

The family has alleged that the absence of official documentation, coupled with the findings of the re-autopsy, has deepened suspicions surrounding the incident.

They have demanded a thorough investigation and accountability to establish the circumstances that led to the seafarer’s death.