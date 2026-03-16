Oscars 2026: Kate Hudson’s jewellery price shocks everyone

Hyderabad: The Oscars are always a night of glamour, fashion, and unforgettable red carpet moments. Celebrities arrive in stunning outfits, but every year, there is one look that captures everyone’s attention. At the 2026 Academy Awards, actress Kate Hudson created one such moment.

Hudson arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles looking absolutely radiant as she walked the red carpet. The actress was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the musical drama Song Sung Blue. While her outfit was breathtaking, it was her extraordinary jewellery that truly stole the spotlight.

Kate Hudson’s Jewellery Price

Do you know how much the jewellery Kate Hudson wore costs? According to reports, the actress wore rare green diamond jewellery worth a staggering 35 million USD, which is approximately Rs. 318 crore.

The centrepiece of her look was a magnificent necklace featuring more than 41 carats of rare green diamonds, created by luxury Italian jeweller Garatti. The statement piece instantly became one of the most talked-about accessories of the night.

The actress made the evening even more memorable by arriving with her mother, legendary actress Goldie Hawn. The two posed together on the red carpet and quickly became one of the most loved mother-daughter moments of the night.

Hudson completed the look with elegant diamond stud earrings and styled her hair in classic side-parted old Hollywood waves so the necklace could shine.

A Stunning Armani Privé Gown

To match the sparkling diamonds, Hudson wore a custom jade green gown designed by Giorgio Armani Privé from the Spring Summer 2026 runway collection.

The floor-length dress featured a structured bustier bodice, a plunging sweetheart neckline, and a peplum waist that highlighted her silhouette beautifully. The gown also included intricate crystal and stone embroidery that shimmered under the lights of the ceremony.

Hudson later revealed that she chose the dress on the morning of the Oscars because she wanted to feel comfortable and confident on such an important night.

Hudson has attended the Oscars only a few times in her career. Her first nomination came in 2001 for Best Supporting Actress for Almost Famous. More than two decades later, she returned to the awards stage with a Best Actress nomination for Song Sung Blue.