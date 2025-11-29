OU dismisses rumours of mass copying at college in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The officials of Osmania University (OU) have dismissed the rumours of mass copying at the MS degree college located in Malakpet, Hyderabad.

As per officials, the books that were seen falling from the college building were the result of a rack collapsing on the fourth floor, and the examination was being conducted on the first floor.

Through check at OU affiliated college in Hyderabad

The clarification comes after a police inspector visited the campus and conducted a thorough check. The rumour of mass copying at the college has been ruled out.

On Friday, an allegation was made that mass copying took place at the college after books were seen flying out of a window of the college during an ongoing examination.

Clarification by director

Following the allegation, college director Ghouse Mohiuddin shut down the rumours as baseless and issued a clarification, saying that the books fell out of the fourth floor due to a rack collapsing while the exam was being conducted on the first floor.

“Rumours are going around saying that students were using their mobile phones for copying; however, the management has recorded that no students had brought any phones with them,” he stated.

“Our CCTV shows no evidence of malpractice. The area inspector also investigated the issue and found that the books fell out due to the rack collapse on the fourth floor.”

“It is being said that students threw their books out right when the flying squad teams came for inspection. This is not true, as there was no inspection by flying squads yesterday,” he explained.

Director Ghouse alleged that these videos were being circulated in order to tarnish the college’s image and requested people not to share misinformation.