Over 200 staff relieved from CMO post Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Bengaluru: In a major administrative reshuffle following the resignation of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the dissolution of the state cabinet, the Karnataka government has relieved more than 200 personnel serving in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and associated offices with immediate effect.

The Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department (DPAR) issued an official order implementing the changes in accordance with constitutional and administrative procedures. As per established norms, the tenure of contractual, outsourced and locally appointed staff attached to the Chief Minister’s Office and ministers’ personal establishments also comes to an end when the government demits office.

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Those relieved include Group B officers, section heads, personal assistants, stenographers, junior assistants, support staff, drivers and contractual employees attached to the offices of advisers and special representatives.

The government has directed all released personnel to hand over official files, e-office credentials, identity cards, vehicle passes and government-issued equipment, including laptops and computers, to the concerned departments immediately.

However, certain permanent government officials have been allowed to continue for up to seven days, or until alternative arrangements are made, to ensure continuity of administrative work during the transition to the new government.