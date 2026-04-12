Over 3.6 cr people eligible to cast votes in 1st phase of Bengal polls: EC

Over 3.6 crore voters, including 465 third-gender electors, to decide fate of 152 seats in Phase 1 across 16 districts.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 12th April 2026 9:28 am IST|   Updated: 12th April 2026 9:50 am IST
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Kolkata: More than 3.6 crore electors across 16 districts are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections on April 23, according to Election Commission data.

The electoral rolls for the first phase comprise 1.84 crore men, 1.75 crore women and 465 persons of the third gender, the EC data released on Saturday showed.

Highest number of voters in Murshidabad

Among the districts, Murshidabad accounts for the highest number of voters at 50.26 lakh, followed by Purba Medinipur (41.60 lakh) and Paschim Medinipur (37.70 lakh). At the other end, Kalimpong has the lowest number of voters at 2.01 lakh.

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Polling will be held for 152 seats in the first phase, while 142 seats will witness polling in the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 4.

North Bengal

In northern Bengal, Cooch Behar has 22.63 lakh electors, while Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar have 17.19 lakh and 11.64 lakh voters, respectively. Darjeeling district accounts for 11.10 lakh voters, according to EC data.

Uttar Dinajpur has 19.68 lakh electors, while Dakshin Dinajpur has 11.59 lakh voters. Malda district has 27.91 lakh voters.

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Western districts

Among the western districts, Bankura has 29.19 lakh electors, Purulia has 22.52 lakh voters, and Jhargram has 9.10 lakh electors. Paschim Bardhaman accounts for 19.65 lakh voters, while Birbhum has 26.91 lakh electors.

An EC official said the electoral rolls have been “updated after due revision and verification to ensure maximum accuracy and inclusiveness”.

“All necessary measures have been taken to ensure that eligible voters can participate in the democratic process without inconvenience,” he said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 12th April 2026 9:28 am IST|   Updated: 12th April 2026 9:50 am IST

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