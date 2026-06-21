Over 87 pc of CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation results announced

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the revaluation results on Sunday for students who applied for verification and re-evaluation of their Class 12 board exam answer sheets, with over 87 per cent of the applications announced in the first phase.

“The CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes,” the CBSE said in a post on X.

Dearest students,



CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes.



The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87% of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 21, 2026

“The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87 per cent of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be available in phases, and the entire process is expected to be completed soon,” it said.

Students can check their updated marks on the official CBSE website results.digilocker.gov.in using their login credentials, the board said.

The CBSE assured students that every application was processed through a “robust, transparent, and carefully monitored system” to ensure fairness and accuracy.

“Students are advised not to believe rumours or unverified social media posts and to rely only on official CBSE communications for authentic information,” the board said.

“The CBSE offices will always remain available to provide guidance and assistance to students,” it said.

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The CBSE declared the results of the Class XII examinations 2026 on May 13, 2026, for approximately 17.69 lakh candidates. The CBSE provided candidates the facility to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books from May 19 to May 25, 2026. Subsequently, candidates could apply for verification of observed issues and/or re-evaluation from June 2 to June 7, 2026.

The board said the post-result services platform functioned under the supervision of technical experts from the Digital India Corporation, IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras. To ensure the integrity of the entire process, the board said these experts supported the CBSE team to safeguard the system against unauthorised and malicious access.

“As was done last year, in all cases where a candidate’s claim regarding observed issues is established, the CBSE corrects the evaluation, updates the marks, and the candidates can see the status of their requests on DigiLocker,” it said.

The board said candidates who applied for verification of observed issues and for whom CBSE reported the outcome as “No-change,” if they wish to inspect their answer books at the concerned CBSE Regional Office.

It said the schedule for this would be released soon.

The declaration of revaluation results comes amid an anxious wait from students seeking revised scores for admission and other academic purposes.

The board was recently embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by CBSE did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible mismatches in the OSM system.