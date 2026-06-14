Owaisi raises Telangana SIR concerns in representation to CEO

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer to address several concerns regarding the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, warning that the exercise could place a significant burden on both voters and election officials.

In a representation submitted to the Election Commission authorities, Owaisi argued that voters may be required to manually provide details from the 2002 electoral roll while completing enumeration forms.

He suggested that information already collected during the pre-SIR mapping exercise should be used to generate pre-filled forms, reducing inconvenience to voters and easing the workload of Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The AIMIM chief also pointed out that many voters who participated in the mapping process did not receive any acknowledgement containing their electoral details. He called for a clear Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to resolve such issues and ensure that eligible voters are not excluded from the final electoral roll.

‘Want enumeration forms in English, Urdu, Telugu’

Owaisi further demanded that enumeration forms be made available in English and Urdu in addition to Telugu. He noted that English remains widely used in administration, while Urdu enjoys the status of a second official language in Telangana.

On documents accepted for verification

Another major concern raised by the Hyderabad MP relates to the list of documents accepted for voter verification. According to Owaisi, some of the currently prescribed documents may not be easily available to residents. He proposed the inclusion of commonly used government-issued documents such as PAN cards, driving licences and food security cards to make the verification process more accessible.

Addressing the media, Owaisi expressed concern that the revision exercise could disproportionately affect economically weaker sections. He said that the right to vote is often the most important democratic tool available to poor citizens and warned against any process that could lead to their exclusion.

The parliamentarian also questioned whether BLOs would be able to complete the extensive verification exercise effectively during the monsoon season, citing logistical challenges in reaching every household.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, “We believe that the greatest power possessed by the citizens of India is the right to vote, and especially the poor… If you deprive the poor of the right to vote, then what more will be left with them? It will… pic.twitter.com/INt6762SHy — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has become a significant political issue in Telangana, with parties debating both its administrative feasibility and its potential impact on voter participation.

Earlier, Owaisi had urged citizens to actively engage with the revision process to ensure their names remain correctly recorded in the electoral rolls.