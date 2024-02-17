Pak polls: Rawalpindi Commissioner resigns in protest against rigging

He admitted that "rigging" took place in Rawalpindi Division and took responsibility for it, Geo News reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th February 2024 6:33 pm IST
Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Saturday resigned from his post in protest against electoral irregularities, local media reported.

Chatta made the announcement in a press conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

He admitted that “rigging” took place in Rawalpindi Division and took responsibility for it, Geo News reported.

“We convert the losers into winners with 50,000 votes margin. I did injustice to the people of Rawalpindi Division,” he claimed and surrendered himself before the police, Geo News reported.

“I apologise to the returning officers of my division,” he said, adding that his subordinates were crying about what they were directed to do.

Chattha claimed that even today the election staff are affixing fake stamps on the ballot papers.

“We wronged the country […] I should be executed in Rawalpindi’s Kachehri Chowk”, he lamented, Geo News reported.

Stressing that he was under pressure from social media and overseas Pakistanis, the official revealed that he even attempted suicide this morning.

