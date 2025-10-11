Pakistan 11 killed in police firing during anti-Israel march

Lahore: Radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Saturday claimed that police shot dead 11 of its supporters as they attempted to march towards Islamabad to stage a demonstration outside the US embassy against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Authorities in Punjab, however, said that at least 40 policemen were injured in clashes with the TLP that began two days ago amid the group’s call for anti-Israel demonstrations.

A senior police officer told PTI that violent confrontations broke out on Saturday when 10,000 to 15,000 TLP workers, who had camped overnight at Azadi Chowk in Lahore, resumed their march towards Islamabad in the morning.

“The main clashes took place between Shahdara and Muridke areas, not far from Lahore, in which dozens of policemen and TLP workers suffered injuries,” the officer said, adding that a trench has been dug on the GT Road in Kharian city to block vehicular movement.

Trenches were also dug near the Jhelum bridge at Sarai Alamgir and on the Wazirabad side of the Chenab river to stop the protesters’ advance.

Videos circulating on social media showed policemen taking cover as TLP supporters commandeered heavy vehicles, including cranes reportedly belonging to government departments, to push through police blockades. One video showed a police officer lying injured and bleeding after being struck.

Despite the placement of containers along the route, the TLP marchers were seen clashing with law enforcers and removing roadblocks.

TLP chief Saad Rizvi, who managed to evade arrest, is leading what the group described as the “TLP million march” towards Islamabad.

Addressing supporters near Muridke, Rizvi said: “Police shot dead 11 TLP supporters and 20 others have bullet wounds. The whole of Pakistan is asking why you are opening fire on us.”

The Punjab police have not commented on the TLP’s casualty claims.

“We cannot confirm anything related to the TLP protest and its clashes with police,” a Punjab Police spokesperson told PTI.

Earlier, police said they had arrested more than 200 TLP supporters in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

Mobile and internet services remained suspended in areas of Lahore where the protesters gathered.