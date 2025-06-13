Pakistan-born woman booked in UP for holding Indian documents without citizenship

Bareilly: A 64-year-old Pakistan-born woman claiming to have lived in India for over six decades has been booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly under a drive to identify undocumented foreign nationals, police said on Friday.

Officials said the woman was found in possession of Indian documents such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID and ration card despite not holding Indian citizenship.

During a verification drive under ‘Operation Khoj’ on Thursday in the Sufi Tola area of Baradari, the Bareilly police found the woman, identified as Farhat Sultana alias Farida. The campaign, launched on the instructions of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), is focused on tracing Bangladeshi, Rohingya and Pakistani nationals illegally residing in the region, according to SP (City) Manush Pareek.

“Upon inquiry, it was found that Farhat Sultana was born in Pakistan but had obtained key Indian identity documents without any legal proof of Indian citizenship. A case has been registered at Baradari police station and investigations are underway,” the officer said.

Sultana, however, insisted that she is Indian.

“Don’t call me Pakistani. I am Indian,” she told police during questioning, according to an official.

“Though I was born in Pakistan in 1961, I came to Bareilly when I was just eight months old. I have never seen Pakistan.

“My eyes opened in India. I grew up here. My whole life has been spent in this country,” she added.

Sultana claimed that she has been living in Bareilly for the past 64 years and had availed local benefits using documents like an Aadhaar card and ration card.

Police said possession of Indian identity documents without valid citizenship status is a legal offence. Authorities said further verification is being carried out to establish the facts.