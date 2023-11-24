Pakistan confirms making formal request to join BRICS

Pakistan enjoys friendly ties with most of the members of BRICS, says Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 24th November 2023 2:47 pm IST
Pakistan Flag

Islamabad: The Pakistani Foreign Ministry confirmed that the nation has made a formal request to join the BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa — bloc, saying it is an important group of developing countries.

“We have taken this decision after having noted the BRICS proclaimed openness to inclusive multilateralism,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch as saying at a media briefing.

By joining the group, Pakistan can play an important role in furthering international cooperation and revitalization of inclusive multilateralism, she said.

Pakistan enjoys friendly ties with most of the members of BRICS, as well as the newly invited group of countries, the spokesperson added.

“We also hope that BRICS will move forward on Pakistan’s request in line with its commitment to inclusive multilateralism,” she said.

At the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa in August, Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were invited to join the bloc, and their memberships will take effect on January 1, 2024.

