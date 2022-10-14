Pakistan: Dozens of desecrated bodies found on hospital’s roof in Multan

Multan: ‘Dozens’ of abandoned and desecrated bodies were found on the roof of the mortuary of Nishtar Hospital in Multan on Friday, the media reported.

The abandoned bodies on the roof were bought to light by the Advisor to the Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar, after which panic spread through the hospital, Express Tribune reported.

Spokesperson of Nishtar Medical University Dr Sajjad Masood issued a statement on the heartbreaking incident and claimed that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the bodies rotting “under the open sky”.

Sajjad said that various inquiry committees have been formed to probe into the matter and denied that there were “dozens” of bodies on the roof. He claimed there were only four bodies on the roof which were left to naturally dry and be used for medical students’ education, Express Tribune reported.

He added that four to five years old bodies were also used for educational purposes.

The video circulating on social media, however, showed several bodies dumped on the roof in bad conditions, resulting in rumours that the bodies were kept on the roof to be used as fodder for eagles and vultures, Express Tribune reported.

After receiving the information about the incident, Additional Chief Secretary South of Punjab Saqib Zafar formed an inquiry committee and took strict notice of the desecration and abandonment of the bodies.

The secretary of specialised healthcare has issued the notification of the formation of a six-member inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate the incident.

The committee will be headed by Additional Secretary Specialised Health Care Muzamil Bashir and was ordered to submit its report in three days.