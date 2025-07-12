Islamabad: Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali was laid to rest in Lahore on Friday, days after her decomposed body was found in her apartment in Karachi. The funeral was sparsely attended, following the shocking revelation that she may have passed away around nine months ago, with her last known contact dating back to September–October 2024.

Her body was discovered on July 8, when a police team entered her rented flat to carry out a court-ordered eviction notice. Authorities confirmed that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, making it difficult for to determine a cause of death. Chemical and histopathological tests are currently pending.

Humaira Asghar’s viral voice note

A voice note believed to be Humaira’s last message has now gone viral. In the message, she apologizes to her friend and designer Dureshehwar for missing her call, mentioning that she was travelling and asked for prayers while she was in Makkah. Listen to her note below.

Initially, reports suggested that the actress’s family had refused to accept her body, sparking outrage on social media. However, her brother Naveed Asghar later clarified that the body was in police custody for investigation, and the family had been in contact with authorities over the past few days. He personally arrived in Karachi on Thursday and took her remains to Lahore for burial.

Police currently do not suspect foul play, but have reportedly stated that they will proceed with legal action if the pending reports indicate otherwise.