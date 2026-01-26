Pakistan’s bid to stir trouble in J-K will fail: Dy CM on Republic Day

Srinagar: Pakistan is trying to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir, but security forces will not allow the evil designs to succeed, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said in Srinagar on Monday, January 26.

In his Republic Day address at the Bakshi Stadium, Choudhary said Jammu and Kashmir had suffered during Operation Sindoor, but the union territory has recovered now and is ready to welcome tourists again.

“Today, I pay tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The tourists had come here from various parts of the country. Pakistan is trying to harm our tourist industry by spreading terror, but our security forces will not allow them to succeed,” Choudhary said in his Republic Day address at the Bakshi Stadium here.

The deputy chief minister lauded the role of security forces in dealing with terrorism but asserted that their job was not done yet.

“The police and other security forces. Security forces have done a great job in countering terrorism, but the job of the police is not over yet. They have to fight the drug menace and save the youth from drugs,” he said.

Choudhary enumerated various development and welfare steps taken by the elected government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the past 15 months.

He said while the government was committed to addressing all the problems faced by the people in Jammu and Kashmir, there were some constraints as well.

“We hope the Centre will provide ample financial assistance to meet the development needs of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister paid tributes to the martyrs at the Balidhan Stambh at Pratap Park in the Lal Chowk area.

Talking to reporters, he expressed hope that the coming year will be good for Jammu and Kashmir in terms of tourism, which he termed the backbone of the economy.

Asked about restoration of statehood, Choudhary said it was a promise made by the prime minister and home minister of the country before the Parliament and the Supreme Court that Jammu and Kashmir will get back the status of a state soon.