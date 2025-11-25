Hyderabad: Amid Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’ ongoing wedding drama, groom and music composer Palash Muchhal has become the centre of a major online controversy after alleged screenshots of his private chats with another woman went viral. The screenshots appeared on Reddit and Instagram over the weekend and quickly spread across social media.

In the chats, Palash reportedly complimented a woman named Mary D’Costa, invited her for a swim, suggested a spa outing, and even discussed taking an early morning trip to Versova beach. Many users described the conversations as flirtatious.

Palash Muchhal alleged chats

The leaked chats also showed Palash telling the woman that his long-distance relationship with finacee Smriti Mandhana felt “dead most of the time” and that they met only once every few months. After these screenshots surfaced, several Reddit users claimed that Palash had also been seen kissing a woman during dance rehearsals four days before the engagement. While none of these allegations are confirmed, the viral posts have created a massive buzz online.

Meanwhile, someone on Instagram shared a screenshot of Palash Muchhal DMing her.



No wonder Smriti Mandhana has broken up with him now.



Damn..!!#Palashmuchhal#SmritiMandhana https://t.co/FILpw7WBOh pic.twitter.com/2WFyyOJD0x — Dr. Kiran J Patel (@kiranpatel1977) November 25, 2025

Fans React Strongly

Social media users expressed shock and disappointment, with many claiming that Smriti deserved better. Posts on X gained thousands of likes and views within hours. Some fans urged people to wait for official statements, while others believed the screenshots were enough to raise serious doubts. The woman who shared the chats has not given further details, and the screenshots were removed from Reddit shortly after going viral.

Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Postponed Due to Health Issues

The controversy grew soon after the couple announced that their wedding, planned for November 23, had been postponed. Smriti’s father reportedly suffered a health emergency and required hospital care. Palash also experienced health problems and was discharged after treatment. Neither Palash nor Smriti has addressed the cheating rumours so far.