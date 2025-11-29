Palestinian death toll in Gaza crosses 70,000 amid ongoing strikes

Deir al-Balah: Gaza’s Health Ministry said Saturday that the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 70,000 since the Israel-Hamas war began.

The toll has continued to rise after the latest ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Israel still carries out strikes in response to what it has called violations of the truce, and bodies from earlier in the war are being recovered from the rubble.

The Health Ministry operates under the Hamas-run government. It is staffed by medical professionals and maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by the international community.

The ministry says the Palestinian toll is now 70,100.