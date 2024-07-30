Paris 2024 Olympics Games: Table tennis

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 30th July 2024 2:58 pm IST
Paris: India's Manika Batra reacts after defeating France's Prithika Pavade in the women's singles round of 32 match at the Summer Olympics, in Paris, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: India’s Manika Batra plays a shot during the women’s singles round of 32 table tennis match against France’s Prithika Pavade at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: India’s Manika Batra plays a shot during the women’s singles round of 32 table tennis match against France’s Prithika Pavade at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: India’s Manika Batra plays a shot during the women’s singles round of 32 table tennis match against France’s Prithika Pavade at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: India’s Manika Batra plays a shot against France’s Prithika Pavade in the women’s singles round of 32 match at the Summer Olympics, in Paris, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: India’s Manika Batra reacts after defeating France’s Prithika Pavade in the women’s singles round of 32 match at the Summer Olympics, in Paris, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 30th July 2024 2:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button