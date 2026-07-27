Parliament told Karnataka no need for TN’s nod for Mekedatu

New Delhi: The Centre has stated that Karnataka is not legally required to obtain Tamil Nadu’s consent for the proposed Mekedatu project, clarifying that the Supreme Court’s 2018 Cauvery verdict does not prescribe such a condition.

The clarification was given by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha to a question raised by Tamil Nadu MP Anbumani Ramadoss.

The minister said the February 2018 Supreme Court judgment on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute does not mention that Karnataka must seek approval from Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Puducherry before constructing any structure across the Cauvery River.

Ramadoss had asked whether Karnataka had obtained the consent of the downstream states for the Mekedatu project and sought details of the proposal’s status before the Central Government.

The Centre’s response assumes significance as Tamil Nadu has repeatedly opposed the project, arguing that it could affect downstream water flow. Karnataka, however, has consistently maintained that the Mekedatu project is aimed at augmenting drinking water supply and regulating river flows without violating the Cauvery water-sharing award.