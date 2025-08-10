Patient dies after falling from 3rd floor of Mahabubabad hospital

Authorities arrived at the scene, registered a case based on a complaint from the deceased’s relatives, and launched an investigation.

Published: 10th August 2025
Hyderabad: A man admitted to the Mahabubabad district hospital with fever died after falling from the third floor of the hospital building early Sunday morning, August 9.

Ailayya, 50, from Chinna Nagaram village in Inugurthi mandal, had been undergoing treatment for three days when he reportedly woke up around 3 am and accidentally fell from the balcony on the third floor.

The body was taken to the mortuary, where a post-mortem examination was conducted. Afterwards, the body was handed over to the family.

The incident is currently under investigation by local police.

