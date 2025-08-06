Mahabubabad ST hostel under ACB scanner; poor hygiene, missing records found

Hyderabad: A joint inspection by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Legal Metrology, and Sanitary Department officials was conducted at the ST Residential Hostel in Mahabubabad village of Narsapur mandal on Wednesday, August 6.

The officials noticed that the hostel staff had failed to maintain proper records.

Following a complaint, ACB officials led by DSP K Sudharshan, with teams from the other departments, inspected the hostel premises and examined the records.

Also Read Telangana woman ends life to prove fidelity to husband in Dubai

The DSP said the hostel premises, including the kitchen, were unhygienic. He also pointed out the absence of electricity in the washrooms, which causes considerable difficulty for students during the night.

The joint inspection team submitted its findings to the concerned departmental authorities. The hostel currently accommodates 81 students.