Telangana woman ends life to prove fidelity to husband in Dubai

A resident of Thadikal in Shankarapatnam mandal, Shravya married Dharmatej in 2020 after falling in love with him.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 6th August 2025 8:52 pm IST
A Representational image of a dead body
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In Karimnagar district of Telangana, a woman identified as Shravya, 27, reportedly ended her life after facing continuous harassment by her husband, accusing her of disloyalty.

A resident of Thadikal in Shankarapatnam mandal, Shravya married Dharmatej in 2020 after falling in love. The couple, after marriage, settled in Boinapally, in Dharmatej’s residence, with their son.

In a video recorded before her death, the woman pleaded with her husband, Dharmatej, saying, “I swear on you… I haven’t spoken to anyone since we got married. I have no relationship with anyone.”

Upon discovering his wife’s demise, the husband reportedly returned from Dubai and was seen crying over Shravya’s body.

Following a complaint by the deceased’s brother, police have filed a case and launched an investigation.

