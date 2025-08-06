Telangana woman ends life to prove fidelity to husband in Dubai

Hyderabad: In Karimnagar district of Telangana, a woman identified as Shravya, 27, reportedly ended her life after facing continuous harassment by her husband, accusing her of disloyalty.
A resident of Thadikal in Shankarapatnam mandal, Shravya married Dharmatej in 2020 after falling in love. The couple, after marriage, settled in Boinapally, in Dharmatej’s residence, with their son.
In a video recorded before her death, the woman pleaded with her husband, Dharmatej, saying, “I swear on you… I haven’t spoken to anyone since we got married. I have no relationship with anyone.”
Upon discovering his wife’s demise, the husband reportedly returned from Dubai and was seen crying over Shravya’s body.
Following a complaint by the deceased’s brother, police have filed a case and launched an investigation.