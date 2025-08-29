Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the power star of Tollywood, has one of the biggest fan followings in Indian cinema. His last film Hari Hara Veera Mallu released after a long wait but failed at the box office. Now, only a few months later, he is ready with a new film titled They Call Him OG. The movie is set to release on September 27, 2025, and is already the most talked-about film of the year.

USA Advance Bookings

The film has started a rampage at the USA box office. Within just days of opening bookings, OG crossed $300K in pre-sales. The movie is confirmed to release in 174 locations with over 630 shows. Nearly 9,500 tickets are already sold. At Cinemark Dallas, OG sold more tickets than Pushpa 2, showing Pawan Kalyan’s strong craze among fans in America.

Distributor Prathyangira Cinemas has planned a grand release with screenings across 89 Cinemark locations. This number may cross 100, which will set a new record for Telugu cinema. Earlier, Pushpa 2 held the record with 81 screens. Trade experts believe OG could collect $2 million from premiere shows and may even aim for the all-time record of $3.9M set by Kalki 2898 AD.

About the Film

They Call Him OG is directed by Sujeeth. Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera, a powerful gangster who returns after years. Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as the villain Omi Bhau, and Priyanka Mohan plays the female lead. With Thaman’s music and high-voltage action, the film is expected to be one of Pawan Kalyan’s biggest hits.