People gather for first iftar of Ramzan 2026 at Hyderabad’s Makkah Masjid

Hyderabad: The Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad hosted a massive iftar spread on Thursday, February 19, marking the end of the first fast of Ramzan 2026.

Every year, Makkah Masjid serves iftar to devotees to break their first fast of the holy month, bringing together a large number of people.

First iftar served at Makkah Masjid on February 19.

First iftar served at Makkah Masjid on February 19.

Children gathered around the seating arrangement to open their first fast at Makkah Masjid.

Volunteer serves dates to people at Makkah Masjid.

An overview of the people ready to break their fast on the first of Ramzan at Makkah Masjid.

On Wednesday, February 18, after the crescent moon was sighted, Taraweeh prayers had commenced at one of the most well-known mosques in Hyderabad. Several residents from neighbouring areas attended the prayers. To make more room, the government set up a shaded area outside and put down new prayer mats inside.