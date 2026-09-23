Peshawar grave case: Gunmen shoot down man who abused dead girls

Peshawar: A 19-year-old Afghan man held after allegedly exhuming and sexually abusing the bodies of girls in a graveyard in Peshawar was killed when unidentified gunmen attacked a police team on Tuesday, September 22, according to media reports.

The suspect, identified as Salman, was arrested on Monday, September 21, after local residents reportedly caught him while he was digging a grave and removing the body of a girl at the Sheikhan cemetery in the Budh Bher area.

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The report said Salman was handed over to police after being caught at the cemetery. He was identified as an Afghan national residing in Bara Qadeem.

Videos and posts circulated on social media following the incident contained claims about the alleged sexual abuse of bodies. These claims could not be independently verified.

According to the report, police accused Salman of previously exhuming bodies of girls from graves and sexually abusing them. An FIR registered in the case reportedly included provisions relating to the desecration of a graveyard, sexual assault, child protection and the Foreigners Act.

Police had earlier said preliminary investigation indicated that Salman had disturbed four other graves. A later police statement claimed that he had confessed to desecrating 10 graves.

What has happened to our society? Have we lost all sense of humanity and fear of Allah? Reports of a man in Peshawar allegedly desecrating graves and abusing the bodies of deceased young girls are deeply disturbing. Even in death, these innocent children deserve dignity and… pic.twitter.com/Qu2IqgQzU1 — Umer Iftikhar (@umeriftikharpk) September 21, 2026

The report further said Salman was being taken to the Sheikhan cemetery on Tuesday, September 22, to identify the crime scene when six unidentified armed men riding three motorcycles opened fire on the police team.

According to police, the attack damaged an official police vehicle and the bulletproof jacket and helmet of a police officer. Salman sustained serious injuries and died while being taken to hospital.

The attackers fled after the shooting, and police launched a search operation to trace and arrest them.

The allegations against Salman were based on the FIR and police investigation and had not been tested in court before his death.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed Ahmed had directed authorities to investigate the case and appealed to residents to remain peaceful.

Police are investigating the attack on the team and searching for the unidentified gunmen.