Photos: Anti-government protests in Nepal

Nepal reeled under a serious political crisis on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive protests for a second day, with the demonstrators storming many government buildings and setting the parliament as well as homes of several high-profile leaders ablaze, a day after 19 people died in violence.

The students-led “Gen Z” protests that began against a government ban on social media expanded into a larger campaign reflecting growing public criticism of the Oli dispensation and the country’s political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the common people.

An injured protester is taken to hospital by his friends during a protest in front of the parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. AP/PTI(AP09_09_2025_000483A)

