Photos: Celebrities shine at Anand Pandit’s birthday party

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 22nd December 2023 2:18 pm IST
Mumbai: Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jackie Shroff with film producer and distributor Anand Pandit at the latter's birthday celebration, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan with producer Sajid Nadiadwala at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000080B)
Mumbai: Actor Vaani Kapoor at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000057B)
Mumbai: Actor Annu Kapoor at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000055B)
Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh with his wife at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000054B)
Mumbai: Actor Kajol at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000053B)
Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000038B)
Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000037B)
Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan with director Rakesh Roshan at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000035B)
Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan with film producer and distributor Anand Pandit at the latter’s birthday celebration, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000013B)
Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000012B)

