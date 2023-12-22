Photos: Celebrities shine at Anand Pandit’s birthday party

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan with producer Sajid Nadiadwala at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000080B) Mumbai: Actor Vaani Kapoor at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000057B) Mumbai: Actor Annu Kapoor at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000055B) Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh with his wife at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000054B) Mumbai: Actor Kajol at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000053B) Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000038B) Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000037B) Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan with director Rakesh Roshan at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000035B) Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan with film producer and distributor Anand Pandit at the latter's birthday celebration, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000013B) Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan at the birthday celebration of film producer and distributor Anand Pandit, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_22_2023_000012B)