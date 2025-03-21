Photos: First night of last 10 days of Ramzan at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

Crowds of worshippers performed Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Thursday, March 20, corresponding to Ramzan 21, marking the first night of the last ten days of the holy month of Ramzan this year.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) lens documented the flow of worshippers in the corridors, courtyards, and roads leading to both sacred sites.

The images showcase moments of deep faith, as worshippers engaged in prayer and Quran recitation in an atmosphere of tranquillity, humility, and spirituality. The Saudi government’s well-coordinated services ensured a safe and comfortable experience for all.

Prayer halls at the Two Holy Mosques were prepared to accommodate large numbers of worshippers, with trained guidance teams (walking guides) assisting visitors and answering inquiries in multiple languages.

The last ten days of Ramzan hold immense religious significance, as they include Laylatul Qadr—the Night of Decree, when the Quran was revealed. While the exact date remains unknown, it is believed to fall on an odd-numbered night within this period: 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th Ramzan.

Saudi authorities have enforced strict security measures to ensure a smooth flow of worshippers, allowing them to observe these sacred nights in an atmosphere of serenity and devotion.