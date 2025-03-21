Saudi Arabia: Electronic booking now required for golf carts at Grand Mosque

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has discontinued manual golf cart bookings at the Grand Mosque. All reservations must now be made electronically via the dedicated transport platform, a system that came into effect on Ramzan 20.

Online booking is recommended for individuals over 65, but those unable to do so can seek assistance at the mosque’s service points.

Golf cart service locations:

Western square: Al-Shabika Bridge, Gate 64

Ajyad bridge: Gate 4

Ajyad stairs: First floor, Gate 4

People with disabilities can access the golf cart service points directly and free of charge, without requiring an online reservation. The authority has stressed the importance of arriving on time with both a ticket and ID.

ضيوف الرحمن | سيتم إيقاف العمل على الحجوزات اليدوية في #المسجد_الحرام والاعتماد على الحجوزات الإلكترونية للعربات الكهربائية "القولف" من تاريخ 20 رمضان، وسيكون الحجز إلكترونيًا عبر منصة التنقل الموحدة.



🔗 | https://t.co/Jp31Qy5bTN pic.twitter.com/9TDKfTpNZp — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@AlharamainSA) March 19, 2025

To accommodate the increased demand during Ramzan, the authority has doubled the number of electric golf carts to 400. Additionally, it has introduced specially designed handcarts, ensuring a more comfortable and accessible transportation experience for pilgrims.

33,000 Saudi-made luxury carpets adorn Grand Mosque

The Grand Mosque in Makkah is now adorned with 33,000 Saudi-made luxury carpets, known for their superior quality, exquisite craftsmanship, and sustainability.

The General Presidency for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque stated that these carpets are used on Fridays, during Ramzan, and other peak seasons. Measuring 1.2 by 4 metres and 1.2 by 3 metres, they collectively span 200 kilometres in length, with a thickness of 1.6 cm, ensuring durability and high density to withstand heavy foot traffic.

The initiative aligns with Saudi leadership’s directives to enhance the experience of worshippers and provide the highest quality services at the Two Holy Mosques.