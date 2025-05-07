Photos: Pakistan Army resorts to heavy artillery fire on J&K LoC

Jammu/Srinagar: After successful targeting of nine terrorists’ sites in Pakistan by the Indian armed forces on Wednesday, the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy mortar shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) for the 13th consecutive day.

Indian Air Force targeted the terrorists’ sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace on Wednesday. The Pakistan armed forces were taken by complete surprise when the Indian strikes started around 1.44 a.m.

In order not to escalate tensions further, a defence ministry statement said that no army installation of Pakistan was targeted during Wednesday’s strikes.

Poonch: A civilian looks at damaged properties after heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan military overnight across the Line of Control and International Border, at Mendhar area of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. At least three civilians were killed and ten injured in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Rajouri: A property damaged after heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan military overnight across the Line of Control and International Border, in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. At least three civilians were killed and ten injured in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Rajouri: A damaged property after alleged heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan military overnight across the Line of Control and International Border, at Irwan Khanetar village in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. At least three civilians were killed and ten injured in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Three civilians were killed by Pakistan‘s shelling in the Mankot area of Poonch district.

Some civilian injuries have also been reported in the Pakistan shelling. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.