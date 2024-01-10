Photos: UAE President at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th January 2024 4:09 pm IST
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan speaks during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)
