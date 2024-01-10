Photos: UAE President at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo) Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and others at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo) Gandhinagar: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan speaks during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo) Gandhinagar: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan speaks during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo) **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo) **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo) **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo) Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and others at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)