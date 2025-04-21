Photos: US Vice President Vance, his family arrive in Delhi

New Delhi: US Vice President J D Vance arrived here on a four-day visit to India on Monday amid ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between the two strategic partners to address a variety of issues, including tariff and market access.
Vance is accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and their three children Ewan, Vivek, Mirabel, and a delegation of senior US government officials.
The US Vice President and the Second Lady were received at the Palam air base by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The American leader was also accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival.