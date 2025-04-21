Photos: US Vice President Vance, his family arrive in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st April 2025 2:47 pm IST
JD Vance in Delhi
U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrives in New Delhi, India Monday, April 21, 2025. AP/PTI

New Delhi: US Vice President J D Vance arrived here on a four-day visit to India on Monday amid ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between the two strategic partners to address a variety of issues, including tariff and market access.

Vance is accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and their three children Ewan, Vivek, Mirabel, and a delegation of senior US government officials.

In this image via Akshardham temple on April 21, 2025, US Vice President J.D. Vance with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children visits Akshardham temple, in ??New Delhi. (Akshardham temple via PTI Photo)
JD Vance in Delhi
In this image via PIB on April 21, 2025, US Vice President J.D. Vance being accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival in ??New Delhi. (PIB via PTI Photo)
JD Vance in Delhi
New Delhi: US Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance being received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other officials upon their arrival in ??New Delhi, Monday, April 21, 2025. (PTI Photo)
JD Vance in Delhi
In this image released by @MEAIndia via X on April 21, 2025, US Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance being received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other officials upon their arrival in ??New Delhi. (@MEAIndia via PTI Photo)

The US Vice President and the Second Lady were received at the Palam air base by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The American leader was also accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival.

