PM Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar CM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar chief minister, hailing him as an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance.

In a series of posts on X, Modi also congratulated BJP leaders Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha on becoming deputy chief ministers of the state.

“Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister. He is an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years. My best wishes to him for his tenure ahead,” the prime minister said.

“Congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary Ji and Shri Vijay Sinha Ji on becoming Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Both leaders have worked extensively at the grassroots in serving people. Best wishes to them,” he said.

“My best wishes to all those who have taken oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. This is a wonderful team, with dedicated leaders who will take Bihar to new heights. Wishing them the very best,” the prime minister added.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also congratulated Nitish Kumar, saying, “Warm wishes to him and all the newly sworn-in ministers as they assume their responsibilities. May their collective leadership usher in a new phase of sustained growth, good governance, inclusive development, and prosperity of Bihar.”

“Wishing them success in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state,” the vice president added.