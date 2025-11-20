Nitish Kumar sworn in as CM of Bihar for record 10th time

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to him.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th November 2025 12:19 pm IST
Nitish Kumar
In this screengrab from a video posted on Nov. 20, 2025, JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar during the swearing-in ceremony, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Nitish took the oath as CM for a record 10th time. (@Jduonline via PTI Photo)

Patna: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Thursday was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan here.

Kumar took the oath on the Constitution of India.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA.

The event was also attended by chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.

