PM Modi visits Manipur for first time since ethnic violence, meets displaced families

Churachandpur: In his first visit to the northeastern state of Manipur, which has been marred with ethnic violence since May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with displaced people at Churachandpur’s Peace Ground, officials said.

Modi listened to the concerns of the families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and assured them of the Centre’s commitment to restore peace and normalcy in the state, they said.

The ethnic violence displaced more than 60,000 people, nearly 40,000 from the Kuki Zo community and around 20,000 Meiteis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Manipur

While many of the displaced people have moved outside the state, the majority of them have been living in relief camps in poor living conditions with no privacy and no sources of income.

The government has been trying to uplift the lives of the IDPs in the state with skill development programmes, including candle and incense making, the officials said.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless after ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

PM inaugurates Rs 7,300-crore projects

PM Modi laid the foundation for nine working women’s hostels worth Rs 142 crore, and super-speciality and healthcare facilities to be developed at Rs 105 crore.

Among these projects were Manipur urban roads, drainage and asset management improvement initiative worth Rs 3,647 crore and Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project worth Rs 550 crore, an official statement said.

Modi laid the foundation stones for infrastructure development in and around Polo Ground at Rs 30 crore, and the strengthening of facilities of 120 schools at a cost of Rs 134 crore in all 16 districts.

Various projects pertaining to rural connectivity, education and tourism in parts of Manipur with a total value of Rs 102 crore were also included on the list of initiatives for which the foundation stones were laid.

Construction of a multipurpose indoor stadium worth Rs 36 crore at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal, and upgradation of NH 102 A in Tengnoupal sections worth Rs 502 crore, were also on the list.

(The copy has been updated with the latest information and a new headline)