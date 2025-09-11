PM to unveil projects worth Rs 8,500 cr in Manipur on Sep 13: Officials

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stones and inaugurate various development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur on September 13, officials said on Thursday.

This will be his first visit to the state after ethnic violence broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023, leaving over 260 people dead and thousands homeless.

According to officials, Modi will lay foundation stones for various development projects valued at Rs 7,300 crore from Peace Ground in Churachandpur where Kukis are in the majority.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,200 crore from the state capital Imphal dominated by the Meiteis, they said.

Also Read Manipur govt bans air guns in Churachandpur ahead of PM Modi’s likely visit

The Manipur government banned air guns in Churachandpur district in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 13, according to an order.

The order issued by District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S said the “use, carrying and brandishing” of air guns in Churachandpur district has been banned with immediate effect and until further orders under Section 163 of the BNSS.

“VVIP is scheduled to visit Churachandpur district, and elaborate security arrangements are being made to ensure smooth conduct of the programme. It has been observed that the carrying, use or brandishing of air guns may cause alarm, confusion or pose a potential security threat during the VVIP movement,” the order said on Wednesday.